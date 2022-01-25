Advertisement

Historic jail building in Maine falling into disrepair

Old Hancock County Jail
Old Hancock County Jail(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022
ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) - A historic jail building in Maine is falling apart and the historical society that owns it hasn’t been able to come up with the money to save it.

The Ellsworth Historical Society has owned the old Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth since 1998.

The society’s president, Bill Fogle, said repairing the building could cost more than $700,000, but the society doesn’t have the money.

The jail was built in 1886. The county built a new jail in the 1970s.

The old jail has been on the National Register of Historic Places for more than a decade.

