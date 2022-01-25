High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after State Police say he led them on a high-speed chase on I-95 that ended in Bangor.

State Police tell us a vehicle traveling northbound around mile marker 179 hit a tow truck that was assisting a car off the road

A trooper on-scene followed after the driver failed to stop.

Officers deployed spike mats and eventually got the car to temporarily stop, before the driver then attempted to head southbound in the northbound lane.

State Police say a trooper pinned the car, and the driver is in custody.

No one was injured.

”Obviously, with the road conditions and traffic in this area, and the fact that he’d already hit a tow truck in his operation, definitely a heightened level of concern on our part. So, we employed the Pursuit Intervention Technique. That’s a technique that our troopers are trained on to try to successfully bring about the resolution of a pursuit like this, so our troopers successfully deployed that,” said Lt. Michael Johnston, Maine State Police.

Officers are still trying to determine the reason for the driver’s behavior.

Police say the driver, who was not identified, was sent for a medical examination.

Johnston tells us State Police are still working with the district attorney on charges, which could include passing a roadblock, eluding an officer, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.