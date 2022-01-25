Governor to give ‘State of the State’ live to lawmakers
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is going to deliver her first State of the State address to a live audience of lawmakers since the pandemic began.
Mills announced Tuesday that she’ll deliver the address in person to a joint session of the Maine Legislature on Feb. 10.
She said she’ll address challenges including the pandemic and the economy, and that supplement budget proposal will follow.
A year ago, the governor delivered a recorded address virtually. In 2020, she delivered an in-person address.
