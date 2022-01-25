Glenburn man arrested for aggravated assault Monday

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn man was arrested for aggravated assault Monday morning, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

31-year-old Ronald Miller is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, eluding an officer, and driving to endanger.

At 9:30, the Sheriff’s office received a report of a “serious assault “ on Cedar Breeze South in Glenburn.

Deputies located Miller as he drove away from the scene.

Officials say they tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled in a reckless manner.

After a short pursuit, Miller lost control of his vehicle due to speed and icy road conditions.

Miller was taken into custody.

