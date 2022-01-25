Early plans show Costco looking to build first Maine store at Scarborough Downs

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Wholesale retailer Costco appears to be planning to build its first location in Maine.

The Scarborough Planning Board is expected to review initial sketch plans for the project at its meeting on Monday.

According to the planning board agenda, Costco is seeking a sketch plan review to build a 161,000 square foot store at Scarborough Downs.

It would be located at the intersection of Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road.

The former harness racing track is in the midst of a multi-million-dollar redevelopment. The new Costco would be part of the Innovation District at the Downs.

The agenda said Costco is proposing site improvements that include paved parking and loading areas, landscaping, lighting, pedestrian sidewalks and stormwater and utility improvements.

The agenda also included renderings of what the wholesale club would look like.

While the proposed Costco is being considered by the Scarborough Planning Board, the company said it does not comment on projects more than three months out.

Costco has one location in New Hampshire and a handful of locations in Massachusetts.

