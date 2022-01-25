Advertisement

David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility

By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WABI) - David Ortiz is this year’s lone member of the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Class.

“Big Papi” is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, earning 77.9% of the vote.

Ortiz is a three-time World Series Champion with the Red Sox, and hit 541 career home runs.

