David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WABI) - David Ortiz is this year’s lone member of the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Class.

“Big Papi” is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, earning 77.9% of the vote.

Ortiz is a three-time World Series Champion with the Red Sox, and hit 541 career home runs.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.