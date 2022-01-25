Community Connector offers warming bus on colder days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s public transportation system is offering its passengers the occasional warm up.

When temperatures drop to dangerous levels, the Community Connector will park a bus in Pickering Square as a spot for people to get out of the cold.

“On the days that we think we’re gonna need one. There’s nothing really set in stone that when we have one, we just look at the weather and make sure that the temperature is going to be decent. If it gets negative, obviously we’ll have one, but the wind chill will go into it as well. If the wind chill brings it down to a negative, we’ll also have a warming bus,” said Laurie Linscott, City of Bangor

When in service, the bus will be there from around 8 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

