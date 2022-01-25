Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - A Calais Schools behavioral health counselor is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a student, that according to the Bangor Daily News.

Megan Farquharson is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old student enrolled in the district’s alternative school, and sending sexually explicit photos and videos.

According to the school district’s website, the school is for “children who have behavioral impairments that prevent them from functioning in a classroom environment.”

According to the Bangor Daily News, “Farquharson is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault, and one count of unlawful sexual contact” and faces up to 40 years in prison.

