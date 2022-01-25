Bangor man arrested after stealing vehicle with dog inside

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested for vehicle theft Tuesday morning.

Forty-four-year-old Bertrand Cote was also arrested for two other warrants.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says around 6:30 a.m., they received a report about a stolen van near their office.

They say an officer found the van in a parking lot not far from there and found Cote in it.

According to officials, the owner of the van stepped away for a moment while it was running and their dog was still inside of it.

When they returned, their vehicle and dog were gone.

Officials say the dog was unharmed and there was no damage to the van.

Cote was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

