Advertisement

Bangor man arrested after stealing vehicle with dog inside

Bertrand Cote
Bertrand Cote(Penobscot County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was arrested for vehicle theft Tuesday morning.

Forty-four-year-old Bertrand Cote was also arrested for two other warrants.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says around 6:30 a.m., they received a report about a stolen van near their office.

They say an officer found the van in a parking lot not far from there and found Cote in it.

According to officials, the owner of the van stepped away for a moment while it was running and their dog was still inside of it.

When they returned, their vehicle and dog were gone.

Officials say the dog was unharmed and there was no damage to the van.

Cote was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Calais Schools staff member charged with sexually assaulting a student
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
Drug arrest in Milbridge
Steuben woman arrested on drug charges in Milbridge
31-year-old Ronald Miller is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, eluding an...
Glenburn man arrested for aggravated assault Monday

Latest News

Olivia's Cake Place in Winslow has only been open a few months, but the owner says she's...
New ‘cake place’ opens in Winslow
Larry Smith
Man serving time for attempted murder back in court on gross sexual assault charges
A high-speed chase on I-95 Tuesday afternoon ended in Bangor.
High-speed chase on I-95 ends in Bangor
Turning Colder. Storm For Saturday