Bangor City Council officially recognizes Juneteenth as established city holiday
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council officially recognized Juneteenth as a recognized and established holiday in the city.
Councilors voted 8-0 to mark the holiday for city personnel, following a 3-0 recommendation by the Government Operations Committee.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and was adopted as a state and federal holiday in 2021.
