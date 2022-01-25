Bangor City Council officially recognizes Juneteenth as established city holiday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council officially recognized Juneteenth as a recognized and established holiday in the city.

Councilors voted 8-0 to mark the holiday for city personnel, following a 3-0 recommendation by the Government Operations Committee.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and was adopted as a state and federal holiday in 2021.

