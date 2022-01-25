Advertisement

Bangor City Council approves 3-month extension of WIC funding

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council has approved a three-month extension of funding for the Women, Infants and Children Program.

The grant totals almost $170,000.

Previous WIC funds had expired on December 31.

Funding is now extended through the end of March.

This is the second extension of the current contract.

Bangor City Council authorized the city manager to request new grant funding in December.

If approved, that grant would last from April 2022 through March 2024, with renewal opportunities through 2027.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
What's old is new again in two Maine towns thanks to a pair of grants that are reviving key...
Two rural Maine mills reopening after receiving grants
Codi Kingsbury is seen embracing her husband, Mike, following his 10-month deployment to Africa.
130 Maine National Guardsmen return from deployment
They were charged on four counts of aggravated trafficking.
Bangor woman, Caribou man arrested on drug charges in Auburn

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine Representatives, advocates hold information session LD-1909
kptv file image
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
Bangor City Council officially recognizes Juneteenth as established city holiday
31-year-old Ronald Miller is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, eluding an...
Glenburn man arrested for aggravated assault Monday