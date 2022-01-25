Bangor City Council approves 3-month extension of WIC funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council has approved a three-month extension of funding for the Women, Infants and Children Program.

The grant totals almost $170,000.

Previous WIC funds had expired on December 31.

Funding is now extended through the end of March.

This is the second extension of the current contract.

Bangor City Council authorized the city manager to request new grant funding in December.

If approved, that grant would last from April 2022 through March 2024, with renewal opportunities through 2027.

