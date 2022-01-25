Advertisement

Baileyville Man Arrested in Connection with December 2021 Overdose Death

Adam Casey, 38, of Baileyville, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the drug overdose...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BALIEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Baileyville man has been arrested for manslaughter in connection with an overdose death.

Police say a warrant was issued for 38-year-old Adam Casey’s alleged involvement in the overdose death of Michael Bash in Baileyville on December 4th last year.

They say Casey is on probation for another drug trafficking case.

He’s currently being held at the Washington County Jail.

