Advertisement

1,581 newly recorded COVID cases, 16 more deaths

168,474 total recorded coronavirus cases in Maine since pandemic began according to CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 1,581 new cases of coronavirus.

16 more Mainers died with the virus.

2,950 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Most of those were booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

The Maine CDC says 427 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at last report.

100 in critical condition and 48 on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Drug arrest in Milbridge
Steuben woman arrested on drug charges in Milbridge
kptv file image
Calais Schools behavioral health counselor accused of sexually assaulting student
Coronavirus in Maine
427 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Maine CDC says

Latest News

Adam Casey, 38, of Baileyville, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the drug overdose...
Baileyville Man Arrested in Connection with December 2021 Overdose Death
Here are the results from Monday's web poll on wabi.tv
Web Poll Results
Maine State House
Maine Representatives, advocates hold information session LD-1909
FILE (Source: National WIC Association)
Bangor City Council approves 3-month extension of WIC funding