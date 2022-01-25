1,581 newly recorded COVID cases, 16 more deaths
168,474 total recorded coronavirus cases in Maine since pandemic began according to CDC
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 1,581 new cases of coronavirus.
16 more Mainers died with the virus.
2,950 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Most of those were booster shots.
The Maine CDC says 427 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at last report.
100 in critical condition and 48 on ventilators.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.