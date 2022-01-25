1,581 newly recorded COVID cases, 16 more deaths

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 1,581 new cases of coronavirus.

16 more Mainers died with the virus.

2,950 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Most of those were booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

The Maine CDC says 427 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at last report.

100 in critical condition and 48 on ventilators.

