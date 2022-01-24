Advertisement

Worries grow as deadline for whale-friendly gear draws near

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Lobstermen will have to start using special rope or inserts to weaken existing rope beginning in May in some waters to help protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

But the rope and links aren’t yet readily available.

That’s causing consternation among lobstermen seeking to comply with the rules.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has received numerous complaints that there isn’t a sufficient supply of approved ropes or the plastic links.

Several lobstermen and the governor want NOAA Fisheries to delay the new rules.

