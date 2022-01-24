Sunshine Prevails Today, Snow Likely Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a sunny and chilly start to the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the teens to low 20s for highs. Clouds will move in during the night tonight as an “Alberta clipper” approaches. This “Alberta clipper” will bring light snow and snow showers into the state after midnight tonight. Lows will drop back to near or single digits below 0° across the north and single numbers to low teens above 0° closer to the coast.

Light snow will continue Tuesday morning as the clipper moves through. Expect the snow to taper off from west to east across the state by late morning through early afternoon. Accumulations look to be light with 1″-3″ expected from Greenville north and west, 2″-4″ expected across the rest of the state with some isolated 5″ amounts possible Downeast. As the clipper system moves to our east during the afternoon, we may see some breaks of sunshine here and there as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures on Tuesday will top off in the 20s to low 30s.

Here's the snowfall forecast for late tonight through early Tuesday afternoon. Just a light snow expected for much of the state... enough to make roads slippery in spots during the day Tuesday so use caution if you have travel plans. (WABI)

High pressure will return for Wednesday, bringing some colder air into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs near 10° across the north and teens to around 20° elsewhere. High pressure will stick around for Thursday too. Thursday will feature a good deal of sunshine with highs in the teens to low 20s.

We’ll be keeping our eyes on the potential of a significant winter storm forecast to impact our area Friday night through Saturday night. Computers model data is in much better agreement this morning for the potential of significant snow and strong wind across much of the state to start the weekend. There is some uncertainty as to whether or not we’ll see some mixed precipitation too and this will be dependent on the exact track of the storm so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Based on this morning’s data, we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT for Saturday. Stay tuned for updates as the weekend approaches.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 13°-23°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Lows between -6° to +14°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Light snow and snow showers during the morning tapering off by early afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Accumulations of 1″-4″ expected. Highs between 20°-33°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 10° north and teens to near 20° closer to the coast.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

