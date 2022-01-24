Advertisement

Steuben woman arrested on drug charges in Milbridge

Drug arrest in Milbridge
Drug arrest in Milbridge(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - A Steuben woman was arrested on drug charges in Milbridge Friday.

Deputies working proactive traffic patrol say they stopped 49-year-old Jennifer Parritt for speeding.

After Parritt consented to a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found multiple illicit prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Parritt was cited for operating after suspension and arrested on drug charges.

Officials say drugs found included Suboxone and Oxycodone which were not prescribed to Parritt.

Parritt posted bail and is scheduled in court in March.

