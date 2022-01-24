Snow Late Tonight Into Tuesday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will depart the region tonight. As it does so, clouds will move in ahead of a quick moving clipper that will bring us a chance of snow late tonight into the first half of Tuesday. Skies will stay mostly clear until about 8 PM, after that point clouds will move in, and snow showers will arrive after 10 PM. Lows are expected to range from the single digits below zero over the north to the mid-teens along the coast. Winds will stay light overnight.

Snow showers will continue to press east into Tuesday morning. Expect slippery roads during the morning commute. Conditions will dry up from west to east after 10 AM and all snowfall should be clear of the region by about 3 PM. Snowfall totals for most will be light. Just enough to freshen up the snowpack. Totals north & west of Greenville will be less than 2″, 2-4″ is expected on either side of the Interstate with Bangor expecting around 1-3″. Parts of Hancock & Washington counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. These locations can expect around 3-5″ once the snow is done falling. Once the snow ends on Tuesday, skies will start to brighten as high pressure moves in from the west. Highs tomorrow will be in the 20s & low 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Hancock & Washington counties. This is where snowfall totals will be the highest around 3-5". Travel impacts expected during the AM commute Tuesday. (WABI)

Snowfall Forecast through early Tuesday afternoon. Totals will be highest Downeast. Along I-95 totals will average around 2-4". The Bangor area can expect around 1-3". Slippery roads will be likely Tuesday morning. (WABI)

A cold front will pass through Tuesday night ahead of an area of high pressure. This cold front will bring colder conditions Wednesday through Thursday. Highs for many will range from the single digits to the low 20s and lows for some will be below zero. Lots of sunshine is expected for both days.

Temperatures will warm to near seasonable in the 20s & 30s by Friday. There will also be a chance of light afternoon snow showers.

Watching the potential of a significant snowstorm by the weekend. As of now, there is still lots of uncertainty associated with this potential storm. Based on current data, we have chosen to issue a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday as there will be the threat of significant snowfall & strong winds. Track will be key; a slight shift farther inland will bring the chance of mixed precipitation along the coast and will shift the highest snowfall amounts farther inland. A shift out to sea, will bring lower snowfall totals & will keep all the moisture as snow. As of now there is high confidence that there will be travel impacts, strong winds & conditions will turn colder once the low departs.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Saturday. Potential of significant snowfall & strong winds. Still lots of time for change, but track of low will play a key role in the impacts. (WABI)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance of snow after 10 PM. Lows will range from the single digits below zero over the north to the mid-teens along the coast. Light & variable winds.

TUESDAY: Areas of snow during the morning. Slick roads expected. Snowfall totals will range from 1-5″ with the highest amounts Downeast. Highs will be in the 20s & 30s with a SW wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Turning colder. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the teens & 20s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 20s & 30s with afternoon snow showers.

SATURDAY: Threat of significant snowfall & strong winds. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

