Officers stop Millinocket car theft

(WSMV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Millinocket man was arrested after stealing a car in Millinocket early Saturday morning.

22-year-old Zachary Reynolds was charged with theft by unauthorized use of property and operating after suspension.

East Millinocket Police say an officer noticed a running car and a person standing next to it on a Cedar Street driveway.

Police say the driver started towards the officer, but quickly turned away.

The officer followed and stopped the car after hearing a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, Reynolds said he had permission to use the vehicle.

After the car’s owner arrived on-scene, it was determined that no one had permission to take the vehicle.

