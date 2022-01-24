Advertisement

New England breast milk bank in need of donations due to surge in demand

By WMTW
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WMTW) - New England’s breast milk bank is in need of donations due to a surge in demand.

The Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast said demand for pasteurized breast milk has increased 15% since last March and is expected to outpace the supply soon.

Donated breast milk is often given to preterm babies, and it can be lifesaving.

“Our neonatal intensive care units are increasingly using pasteurized human donor milk for our most fragile babies, and research shows that that’s the best option for them in many, many cases,” Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast Executive Director Deborah Youngblood said.

COVID-19 has made it more difficult for the organization to connect with mothers who might be able to donate.

“If they are producing, or someone they know is producing more milk than their own baby needs to grow and thrive, that we would love to hear from them,” Youngblood said.

Maine Medical Center is a drop-off location for breast milk donations that can help babies and mothers across the region.

More information about making a donation can be found on Mother’s Milk Bank Northeast’s website.

