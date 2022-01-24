Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford

Tory Littlefield
Tory Littlefield(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - One man is in jail Monday on attempted murder charges after an incident on Friday night in Guilford.

Officials say 41-year-old Tory Littlefield allegedly shot at his girlfriend three times.

They say she is ok.

LIttlefield appeared in court Monday morning.

He’s currently being held at Piscataquis County Jail.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

WABI AM Weather 1/24/22