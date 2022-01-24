Advertisement

Maine wintertime tradition motivates kids to stay active

WinterKids
WinterKids(Wendy Belanger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A Maine wintertime tradition encouraging kids to stay active during our coldest months has returned.

These are children from Moscow Elementary School in Bingham, who stopped by the skating rink in Dover-Foxcroft on Friday for a little field trip.

They also went hiking earlier in the week.

WinterKids began in 1997 and is the only non-profit in Maine dedicated to getting kids moving over the winter months.

The fifth annual Winter Games are happening now, which features four weeks of healthy challenges, including exercise and nutrition goals.

You can find out more at winterkids.org, and we look forward to receiving more videos from your WinterKids across the state!

