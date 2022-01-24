Maine wintertime tradition motivates kids to stay active

Maine (WABI) - A Maine wintertime tradition encouraging kids to stay active during our coldest months has returned.

These are children from Moscow Elementary School in Bingham, who stopped by the skating rink in Dover-Foxcroft on Friday for a little field trip.

They also went hiking earlier in the week.

WinterKids began in 1997 and is the only non-profit in Maine dedicated to getting kids moving over the winter months.

The fifth annual Winter Games are happening now, which features four weeks of healthy challenges, including exercise and nutrition goals.

The fifth annual Winter Games are happening now, which features four weeks of healthy challenges, including exercise and nutrition goals.

