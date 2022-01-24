Maine moose hunters hope for more success in 2022

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine wildlife managers will soon start accepting applications for the 2022 moose hunt, which will follow a year in which hunters had limited success.

Tens of thousands of hunters typically apply for a spot in the state moose permit lottery, and the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says it will start accepting applications in February.

The lottery typically happens in June and the hunt is in the fall.

The wildlife department says 68% of hunters killed a moose in 2021.

That was the third-lowest success rate in the four-decade history of the modern hunt.

