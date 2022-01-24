Jackson Sutherland notches 150th win, 100th pin for Mattanawcook Academy

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Mattanawcook Academy’s Jackson Sutherland reached the 150th win and 100th pin threshold on Thursday’s Senior Night against Bucksport.

170-pound senior is a two-time state champion (WABI)

He’s won State Championships at 113 lb. as a freshman and 138 lb. as a sophomore before COVID-19 prevented him from his goal of 200 wins in four years.

Sutherland is still happy with his accomplishments in three seasons with the Lynx, and explained how his style has translated to his success.

“I always go out to try to get the most points for the team. If you get a pin, it’s worth six points in a dual meet. Coaches always tell me ‘you’ve got to go pin them.’ Speed, strength, and technique are the top three things,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland’s father, Josh, has coached him since he was little. As he’s grown, Jackson said he’s enjoyed moving up the weight classes and working with his practice partner, Isaac Hainer, at 182 lb.

“Oh, I love it so much more. I was always really skinny. Ever since I put on the muscle and size, everything’s been a lot easier. I’m a lot faster, stronger, and quicker. It’s been real good,” said Sutherland.

Sutherland added that coming every day to practice with a consistently-high work ethic is important to becoming a great wrestler.

After helping his team with six points per pin at duals, he says he’s pumped to see what the group can do at this year’s State Championships.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.