Interest rates for delinquent Maine property taxes dropping to record low

Treasurer Beck is declining an additional 3% penalty to the range, as is routine and allowed by Maine law.
The Office of the Maine Treasurer
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Interest rates for delinquent property taxes are being reduced to their lowest level on record, according to the Maine state Treasurer.

Henry Beck says the decreased rate is due to economic challenges associated with COVID.

The maximum interest rate a municipality can charge for delinquent property taxes is 4% for 2022. Treasurer Beck is declining an additional 3% penalty to the range, as is routine and allowed by Maine law. Municipalities may vote to determine the rate of interest that shall apply to taxes that become delinquent during a taxable year until those taxes are paid in full.

Treasurer Henry Beck commented in a press release “We set this historically low percentage out of consideration of rising expenses and costs for Maine people and businesses. This year we judged it unwise to impose an interest penalty far beyond average rates. Fortunately, the Governor and Legislature increased aid to towns and cities to take pressure off property taxpayers and recently launched a program to help elderly and disabled Mainers with their property tax bills.”

