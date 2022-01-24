Food and Medicine celebrates 20 years

Maine (WABI) -Brewer-based “Food and Medicine,” a non-profit dedicated to economic and social justice, celebrated its 20 year anniversary virtually on Saturday.

The organization was started in 2002 due to mill closings across Maine that forced hundreds of Mainers into unemployment.

Board members and others in the community celebrated two decades of working toward a world where no one has to choose between food, medicine, and other necessities.

The meeting started with a recap of all their accomplishments over the last two decades.

Food and Medicine has worked toward food access, access to public transit, healthcare, workers rights, and a sense of community.

Always stressing, “solidarity, not charity,” they build relationships with Mainers from all walks of life.

“So much of it is actually the hard work of examining and transforming ourselves and I think that’s amazing for all of us to embark on and to work on together every day, a little bit,” said Food and Medicine.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering for Food and Medicine, head to foodandmedicine.us/take-action

