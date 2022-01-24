Advertisement

“Extensive damage” to Augusta home after fire

(Live 5)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials say an Augusta home is feared to be a total loss after extensive damage in a fire on Sunday.

Several crews responded to the call just after noon on Washington Street.

Officials say no one was injured, but a cat perished in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

