“Extensive damage” to Augusta home after fire

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials say an Augusta home is feared to be a total loss after extensive damage in a fire on Sunday.

Several crews responded to the call just after noon on Washington Street.

Officials say no one was injured, but a cat perished in the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

