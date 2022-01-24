Eddington welcomes new community ice rink

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A new community ice rink made its big debut Saturday to the Eddington community.

The ice rink was officially finished about a month ago, but the Eddington Fire Department wanted to wait for optimal ice conditions for the grand opening.

Deputy Fire Chief Craig Russell says they typically get a few houses every year that ask them to flood their yards for skating.

He says there used to be a rink by the town office so they decided back in October to bring one back.

From there, Russell says the donations started pouring in.

“It’s just good to get people outside doing outdoor activities. The Holbrook Rec Association has done some outdoor skating in the past and they’ve just had to use somebody’s little farm pond almost so this will help them out as well getting kids outside doing activities, sense of community, people coming together whether it’s skating or playing a pickup game of hockey,” said Craig Russell, Deputy Fire Chief in Eddington.

Russell says anyone can use the rink free of charge.

He says they will continue to take donations and are always looking for volunteers to help shovel and maintain the ice.

