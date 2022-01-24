Advertisement

Civil rights complaint filed over racial threat in Maine

Gavel (AP)
Gavel (AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — A man who is due in court in Maine on a charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon now also faces a civil rights complaint.

A complaint from Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey states that the 61-year-old man threatened a black man with a gun after he observed the man dining with a white companion in Freeport.

The defendant is scheduled to make an initial court appearance for charges that also include criminal mischief on Feb. 22.

Frey filed his complaint in Cumberland County Superior Court under the Maine Civil Rights Act.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
What's old is new again in two Maine towns thanks to a pair of grants that are reviving key...
Two rural Maine mills reopening after receiving grants
Codi Kingsbury is seen embracing her husband, Mike, following his 10-month deployment to Africa.
130 Maine National Guardsmen return from deployment
They were charged on four counts of aggravated trafficking.
Bangor woman, Caribou man arrested on drug charges in Auburn
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Grasshopper shop returning to Belfast with new store
Grasshopper shop returning to Belfast with new store
Tory Littlefield
Man charged with attempted murder after incident in Guilford
Push to name bridge after Alton "Mac" McCormick
Push to rename Unity Bridge after fallen firefighter
Benefactor give $4M total.
$4M total gift from benefactor puts CA Dean over the top for new buidling