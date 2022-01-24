Civil rights complaint filed over racial threat in Maine

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — A man who is due in court in Maine on a charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon now also faces a civil rights complaint.

A complaint from Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey states that the 61-year-old man threatened a black man with a gun after he observed the man dining with a white companion in Freeport.

The defendant is scheduled to make an initial court appearance for charges that also include criminal mischief on Feb. 22.

Frey filed his complaint in Cumberland County Superior Court under the Maine Civil Rights Act.

