Advertisement

Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.

According to CBP, officers targeted three shipments that contained boxes with hundreds of the popular fidget toys.

Officials say the toys had copyright and trademark infringements and were seized for being counterfeit.

The shipments came from Shenzhen, China, the same shipper location responsible for many seized counterfeit COVID vaccination cards.

Fidget popper toys mimic the popping of plastic bubble wrap and grew in popularity in 2020.

Many children now trade them with their friends for fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What's old is new again in two Maine towns thanks to a pair of grants that are reviving key...
Two rural Maine mills reopening after receiving grants
They were charged on four counts of aggravated trafficking.
Bangor woman, Caribou man arrested on drug charges in Auburn
Codi Kingsbury is seen embracing her husband, Mike, following his 10-month deployment to Africa.
130 Maine National Guardsmen return from deployment
A 20-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Lewiston.
Lewiston police investigating Saturday evening shooting
Naples man dies in snowmobile crash

Latest News

Grasshopper shop returning to Belfast with new store
Grasshopper shop returning to Belfast with new store
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial begins for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights
Coronavirus in Maine
427 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Maine CDC says