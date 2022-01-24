Advertisement

AG settles claim over fees paid by Robert Indiana’s estate

FILE — The Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" stands in John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as...
FILE — The Robert Indiana sculpture "LOVE" stands in John F. Kennedy Plaza, commonly known as Love Park, in Philadelphia, Monday, May 21, 2018. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has resolved claims against the estate of the late artist Robert Indiana and several law firms accused of excessive legal fees, officials said Monday, Jan 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has settled claims against the estate of the late artist Robert Indiana and several law firms over excessive legal fees.

The settlement announced Monday totals more than $2 million, most of which was paid by the firms through refunds or credits.

Indiana, who died in 2018 on Maine’s Vinalhaven island, wanted to transform his island home into a museum to celebrate his work, including his famous “LOVE” series.

Frey said every excess dollar paid to attorneys during a lawsuit took money away from the effort to fulfill Indiana’s vision.

