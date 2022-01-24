Advertisement

$4M total gift from benefactor puts CA Dean over the top for new buidling

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A generous benefactor is paving the way for the future of a Northern Maine hospital.

Dr. Peter Buck, who passed away last November, thought of the Greenville area as his home.

He wanted people to have the best medical care available, so he pledged a half million dollars to Northern Light CA Dean’s capital campaign.

That was quickly matched.

He then made arrangements to give another $3.5 million toward the efforts for a new building.

“Greenville is a small town. To have a philanthropist of his stature to be so generous, it just it put us over the top of our goal, which was originally 6.2 million, and we’ve now raised $7.8 million towards this new hospital in 10 months. So really, very successful campaign in the time of COVID when we couldn’t even have in person campaign events,” said Marie Vienneau, Northern Light CA Dean president.

Northern Light’s board will meet in March to finalize the plan for the new building.

If all goes as planned, they could break ground later this spring.

