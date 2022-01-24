Advertisement

427 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Maine CDC says

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says 427 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

100 people are in critical care.

48 are on ventilators.

There are 57 available critical care beds in the state as of Monday.

Nearly 1,000 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

