427 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says 427 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday.

100 people are in critical care.

48 are on ventilators.

There are 57 available critical care beds in the state as of Monday.

Nearly 1,000 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

