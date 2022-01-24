14 Maine school administrative units to get funding to create or expand Pre-K programs

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Fourteen school administrative units will be getting $2.7 million to create or expand Pre-K programs starting this fall.

The grant money is coming from the Maine Department of Education.

Gov. Janet Mills says the first of two rounds will increase the availability and accessibility of Pre-K for more than 500 children across the state.

She says a second $6.3 million round of grants will be given out later this year for programs beginning in fall of 2023.

These two rounds of grants make for a total $10 million investment in Pre-K from the Governor’s Jobs Plan.

Full list of the Pre-K Programs getting money:

To Establish New Pre-K Programs :

Appleton Public Schools: $160,000

Greenville School Department: $114,321

Kittery School Department: $514,481

St. George School Department: $37,159

Yarmouth School Department: $181,300

To Expand Existing Pre-K programs :

Bangor School Department: $74,928

Limestone School Department: $87,968

MSAD #49 (Fairfield, Benton, Clinton, Albion): $266,905

MSAD #54 (Skowhegan, Smithfield, Norridgewock, Mercer, Cornville, Canaan): $122,261

RSU #22 (Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport, Frankfort): $328,663

RSU #39 (Caribou): $98,516

St. George School Department: $37,159

Sanford School Department: $321,500

Vassalboro School Department: $171,771

To reestablish a Pre-K program :

RSU #24 (Eastbrook, Franklin, Gouldsboro, Mariaville, Steuben, Sorrento, Sullivan, Waltham, Winter Harbor): $246,438

Yarmouth School Department: $181,300

