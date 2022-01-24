14 Maine school administrative units to get funding to create or expand Pre-K programs
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Fourteen school administrative units will be getting $2.7 million to create or expand Pre-K programs starting this fall.
The grant money is coming from the Maine Department of Education.
Gov. Janet Mills says the first of two rounds will increase the availability and accessibility of Pre-K for more than 500 children across the state.
She says a second $6.3 million round of grants will be given out later this year for programs beginning in fall of 2023.
These two rounds of grants make for a total $10 million investment in Pre-K from the Governor’s Jobs Plan.
Full list of the Pre-K Programs getting money:
To Establish New Pre-K Programs:
- Appleton Public Schools: $160,000
- Greenville School Department: $114,321
- Kittery School Department: $514,481
- St. George School Department: $37,159
- Yarmouth School Department: $181,300
To Expand Existing Pre-K programs:
- Bangor School Department: $74,928
- Limestone School Department: $87,968
- MSAD #49 (Fairfield, Benton, Clinton, Albion): $266,905
- MSAD #54 (Skowhegan, Smithfield, Norridgewock, Mercer, Cornville, Canaan): $122,261
- RSU #22 (Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport, Frankfort): $328,663
- RSU #39 (Caribou): $98,516
- St. George School Department: $37,159
- Sanford School Department: $321,500
- Vassalboro School Department: $171,771
To reestablish a Pre-K program:
- RSU #24 (Eastbrook, Franklin, Gouldsboro, Mariaville, Steuben, Sorrento, Sullivan, Waltham, Winter Harbor): $246,438
