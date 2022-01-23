Advertisement

Police in Lisbon searching for suspect of early morning armed robbery

Officials are asking anyone with security cameras near Lisbon Street to check them for suspect.
The suspect was seen wearing a bright yellow Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, gloves and a blue ski mask. He is described as a white man, standing over six feet tall.(Lisbon Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Lisbon are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of an armed robbery early Saturday morning.

At around 5:50 A.M., officials say the man entered the Rusty Lantern at 689 Lisbon Street, showed a gun to the clerk and demanded all the cash in the registers.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was seen wearing a bright yellow Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, gloves and a blue ski mask. He is described as a white man, standing over six feet tall.

Now, police are asking anyone with security cameras in the Lisbon Street area of Lisbon Falls to check their footage from Saturday morning to see if the suspect passed through the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lisbon Police.

