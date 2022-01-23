Naples man dies in snowmobile crash

HARRISON, Maine (WABI) - Officials say a Naples man is dead following a snowmobile accident this morning.

We’re told 46-year-old Daniel Hammond was riding with a group of friends on a trail in Harrison when he went off the trail and crashed into trees.

He was initially conscious after the crash but died shortly after on the scene.

Officials say he was wearing a helmet while driving.

The Maine Warden Service is still investigating the crash.

