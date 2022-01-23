Advertisement

Much warmer today, sub-zero again tonight

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are starting out this morning much warmer than yesterday. A low pressure system will approach from the west today. A warm front with winds out of the southwest will help warm us up a bit. Areas along the coast may even reach near-freezing temperatures. A few flurries are possible this afternoon when a cold front moves through.

Sunday's high temperatures
Sunday's high temperatures(WABI)

An area of high pressure will filter in behind the front and usher in chilly temperatures Sunday night and Monday. Some areas will drop below zero once again Sunday night, especially inland, and highs on Monday will only be in the teens. Single digits are expected Monday night.

Sunday night's forecast
Sunday night's forecast(WABI)

Another low-pressure system will move through on Tuesday. Scattered snow showers are expected with this system. They will start very early Tuesday morning and continue until late Tuesday night. On average, about 1-3″ of snow is expected.

High pressure will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. Calm weather is excepted with slightly below-average highs. A few snow showers are possible on Friday when a cold from moves across the state.

A low pressure system is expected to track up the coast on Saturday. This will likely bring snow to the coastline and eastern Maine. If the system tracks farther west, inland areas could also pick up some snow. It is still too early for exact details, but this system is worth watching over the coming days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 31°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows –15 to 10°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 9 to 22°. Light northwest wind.

TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs 21 to 33°. Light southwest wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High in the upper single digits to low 20s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper single digits to low 20s. West wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What's old is new again in two Maine towns thanks to a pair of grants that are reviving key...
Two rural Maine mills reopening after receiving grants
Police sirens
Lewiston police responded to aid a man with a severed arm
They were charged on four counts of aggravated trafficking.
Bangor woman, Caribou man arrested on drug charges in Auburn
429 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up...
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Maine
A Waldo man accused of creating a standoff in Waldo less than two weeks ago has been arrested...
Waldo man accused of creating standoff arrested again Friday

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Sunny, but chilly today
Cold again tonight, warmer on Sunday
Sunny, but cold today
Bitterly cold conditions tonight. Lows for almost the entire region will drop below zero....
Even Colder Tonight! Improvement For The Weekend