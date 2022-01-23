Much warmer today, sub-zero again tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We are starting out this morning much warmer than yesterday. A low pressure system will approach from the west today. A warm front with winds out of the southwest will help warm us up a bit. Areas along the coast may even reach near-freezing temperatures. A few flurries are possible this afternoon when a cold front moves through.

An area of high pressure will filter in behind the front and usher in chilly temperatures Sunday night and Monday. Some areas will drop below zero once again Sunday night, especially inland, and highs on Monday will only be in the teens. Single digits are expected Monday night.

Another low-pressure system will move through on Tuesday. Scattered snow showers are expected with this system. They will start very early Tuesday morning and continue until late Tuesday night. On average, about 1-3″ of snow is expected.

High pressure will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. Calm weather is excepted with slightly below-average highs. A few snow showers are possible on Friday when a cold from moves across the state.

A low pressure system is expected to track up the coast on Saturday. This will likely bring snow to the coastline and eastern Maine. If the system tracks farther west, inland areas could also pick up some snow. It is still too early for exact details, but this system is worth watching over the coming days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 19 to 31°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows –15 to 10°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 9 to 22°. Light northwest wind.

TUESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs 21 to 33°. Light southwest wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High in the upper single digits to low 20s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper single digits to low 20s. West wind 5-10 mph.

