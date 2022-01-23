Advertisement

More Maine public employees might be able to retire earlier

The Maine Legislature will consider proposals to extend special retirement benefits to more public employees.
The employees would be able to participate in the 1998 Special Retirement Plan.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature will consider proposals to extend special retirement benefits to more public employees.

The proposals, from Democratic Sens. Craig Hickman and Bill Diamond, would provide the benefits to employees in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory and the Maine Department of Public Safety’s Computer Crimes Unit.

The employees would be able to participate in the 1998 Special Retirement Plan.

The lawmakers say that plan allows some public employees to retire at age 55 when they have 10 years of service.

