Maine to use $225M to fix hundreds of bridges needing work

File
File(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine is set to receive $225 million from the federal government over the next five years to fix bridges around the state.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree says the state has more than 300 bridges that are in poor condition.

She said the money from the Federal Highway Administration will help improve those as well as more than 1,400 others that are in fair condition.

The money is part of $26.5 billion the highway administration is providing around the country.

