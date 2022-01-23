Lewiston police investigating Saturday evening shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Pine Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived they discovered a 20-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Police say it appears the shooter and victim were known to each other.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call Det. Tom Murphy at 513-3001.

