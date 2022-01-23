Advertisement

Lewiston police investigating Saturday evening shooting

A 20-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Lewiston.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Pine Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived they discovered a 20-year-old man who sustained gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Police say it appears the shooter and victim were known to each other.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call Det. Tom Murphy at 513-3001.

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 23, 2022 At approximately 8:20 last night (Saturday, 1/22/22) Lewiston...

Posted by Lewiston Maine Police Department on Sunday, January 23, 2022

