Greater Bangor community holds fundraiser for woman with cancer

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Greater Bangor community came together to help one of their own ‘’buck off’' cancer.

Kami Rivera was recently diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Her family and friends held a fundraiser at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono Saturday.

Local businesses donated gifts towards a silent auction.

Those that came out enjoyed food, drinks, and live music from Midnight Rose.

People wanted to step up and support kami during this difficult time.

“Oh my gosh, she’s just a lovely person. She’s so sweet, she’s so caring, everyone has gone out of their way to reach out to myself and Kelly and even her husband Ruzzo to give us stuff and even last night people were saying can I do something can I do something. She’s just a wonderful person, everyone just wants her to be well,” said Amy Badger, Buck Off Cancer Fundraiser.

All proceeds will go to Kami and her husband.

