Waldo man accused of creating standoff arrested again Friday
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo man accused of creating a standoff in Waldo less than two weeks ago has been arrested again Friday.
According to a State Police spokesperson, officials determined that 30-year-old Kote Aldus violated his conditions of release and a protection from abuse order, and tampered with a victim.
State Police obtained search and arrest warrants and took Aldus into custody at 4:30 p.m. at his property on East Waldo Road.
Aldus was taken to the Waldo County Jail.
On January 9, Aldus was arrested for domestic violence assault after a standoff where he shot at police officers.
A two-week old baby home at the time was unharmed.
