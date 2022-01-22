Advertisement

Waldo man accused of creating standoff arrested again Friday

Aldus was previously arrested on Jan. 9.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo man accused of creating a standoff in Waldo less than two weeks ago has been arrested again Friday.

According to a State Police spokesperson, officials determined that 30-year-old Kote Aldus violated his conditions of release and a protection from abuse order, and tampered with a victim.

State Police obtained search and arrest warrants and took Aldus into custody at 4:30 p.m. at his property on East Waldo Road.

Aldus was taken to the Waldo County Jail.

On January 9, Aldus was arrested for domestic violence assault after a standoff where he shot at police officers.

A two-week old baby home at the time was unharmed.

