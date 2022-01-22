Advertisement

Valley Grange collecting socks for children

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Valley Grange wants you to “sock it to them!”

The organization is collecting socks for children at five schools across Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset counties.

Valley Grange has also donated dictionaries, winter hats and gloves, and was told that there was a need for socks, too.

Program director Walter Boomsma tells us they collected more than 300 pairs of socks before losing count.

He says that, due to COVID, the organization can’t work inside the schools like they used to, but they’re choosing instead to focus on what they still *can* do to help.

“I don’t know how you measure it other than the fact that, COVID aside, when we show up with a bag of socks, we are welcomed with open arms. What we’re hearing from every school is, ‘yes, we need these,”' said Boomsma.

You can send socks to Walter directly at 17 River Road in Abbot, or drop them off at the Grange Hall in Guilford.

Valley Grange will be collecting through February with another delivery expected later that month.

