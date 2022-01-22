Sunny, but chilly today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will sit over the region today; however, daytime temperatures will stay well below normal.

Saturday's high temperatures (WABI)

Tonight will be another chilly night with sub-zero temperatures expected across the northern half of the state. A low pressure system will approach from the west on Sunday. A weak warm front with winds out of the southwest will help warm us up a bit. Areas along the coast may even reach near-freezing temperatures. A cold front will follow Sunday afternoon and will bring a slight chance of snow showers.

An area of high pressure will filter in behind the front and usher in chilly temperatures Sunday night and Monday. Some areas will drop below zero once again Sunday night and highs on Monday will only be in the teens. Single digits are expected Monday night.

Another low pressure system will move through on Tuesday. Scattered snow showers are expected with this system. High pressure will settle in for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Calm weather is excepted with slightly below-average highs.

A possible snowstorm could move through on Saturday. One scenario shows snow and windy conditions for the state while another scenario shows the storm staying out to sea. So, the track of this system is something to watch over the next few days.

TODAY: Sunny. High 12-22°. Light and variable wind.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows -10 to 13°. Light South wind.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs 18-32°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 7-20°. West wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the low 20s to low 30s. South wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High in the low teens to low 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

