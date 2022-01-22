Advertisement

Shaw's announces plans to close Westbrook store

The company did not say when the store would close but said it wants to relocate as many...
The company did not say when the store would close but said it wants to relocate as many employees as possible to other locations.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:06 AM EST
WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Shaw’s announced on Friday that it plans to close its supermarket in Westbrook.

The company did not say when the store would close but said it wants to relocate as many employees as possible to other locations.

Shaw’s did not give a reason for closing the location other than saying it constantly evaluates the performance of its stores.

“Closing a location is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on continuing to provide the products and services our customers value most in Maine and beyond,” the company said in a statement.

After the closure of the Westbrook store, Shaw’s will have 20 locations in Maine.

