Orrington man arrested for vehicle burglary

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man was arrested Friday for a vehicle burglary.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office received the report just after 7a.m..

21-year-old Griffin Johnson was arrested for stealing approximately $15,000 dollars worth of medical equipment from the vehicle in Orrington.

They say Johnson was charged with felony theft and burglary.

The medical equipment was also recovered.

