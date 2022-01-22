Maine rep joins push to strengthen ties with Iceland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A member of the Maine congressional delegation is joining with colleagues to try to encourage more trade with Iceland.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree says it’s time to strengthen ties with Iceland, which is already a significant trading partner with the U.S.

Her proposal would add Iceland to the list of nations whose residents are allowed to apply for certain non-immigrant work visas.

Pingree said making the visas available to Iceland residents would support stronger bilateral ties with the country.

