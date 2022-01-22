Advertisement

Lewiston police responded to aid a man with a severed arm

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Lewiston Police Department responded to a medical call this morning in which a male was reported to have a severed arm.

Officials said they had located the man on Maple Street, where they found the man who was in severe medical distress.

Due to a significant arm laceration, officials had to apply a tourniquet to the man’s arm.

The victim was later transported to Central Maine Medical Center where he remains.

The identity of the victim has yet to be announced by the police.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the injury, but it is speculated to have occurred at the A.K. Market, located at 280 Park St.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Charles Weaver at 513-3001 Ext. 3321 or Lt. Derrick St. Laurent, 207-513-3001 ext. 3323.

