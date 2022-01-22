Advertisement

Fairfield man charged with three counts of domestic violence assault

Police say immediate action was taken to protect the reported victim.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Fairfield man was charged Thursday with three counts of domestic violence assault after a lengthy investigation.

Fairfield Police say an indictment was handed down and an arrest warrant issued for 31-year-old Scott Martin after an officer presented her case before the Somerset County Grand Jury.

Officers first received a report of possible ongoing domestic assault in May 2021 in Fairfield.

Waterville Police located and arrested Martin yesterday evening based on the warrant.

Officials say he was taken to Somerset County Jail and bailed on $10,000 cash.

His arraignment is set for March 2.

