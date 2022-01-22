Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Maine

429 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC. That's up...
429 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up seven from Friday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise again here in Maine, according to the Maine CDC.

429 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, that’s up seven from Friday.

Of those, 101 people are in critical care and 55 are on ventilators.

There are 53 available ICU beds in the state right now.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 1,266 new cases of the virus.

The state also reported five new COVID-19 related deaths. Two reported deaths were in Penobscot County. Additional deaths were also reported in Cumberland, Androscoggin, and Kennebec counties.

More than 2,600 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday.

