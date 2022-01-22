Advertisement

Construction of Maine's tallest building getting started(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The construction of a building that is expected to become the tallest in Maine has started in the state’s largest city.

The building will be an 18-story apartment building in Portland. The Portland Press Herald reports crews finished installing a 250-foot-tall crane on the building site on Thursday.

The crane is expected to be in place for about 11 months. The site is being developed by Redfern Properties.

It doesn’t yet have a name.

